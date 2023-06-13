Republicans delay vote on University of Wisconsin budget after promises to cut diversity funds
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have suspended a vote on funding for University of Wisconsin campuses, just hours after a top GOP leader promised to slash the college system’s budget as part of an ongoing fight over diversity and inclusion initiatives. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the state’s top Republican, said Tuesday that he wants to cut all spending on diversity initiatives in the university’s budget, generating a wave of outrage from Democrats. Republicans who control the Legislature’s finance committee couldn’t come to an agreement after nearly seven hours of closed-door discussions and delayed consideration of the UW system budget. The battle over campus diversity initiatives mirrors a national push by Republicans.