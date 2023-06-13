Russian missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 11 in Zelenskyy’s hometown

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit civilian buildings in a central Ukrainian city overnight, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than two dozen in a warehouse and an apartment building, regional officials said Tuesday. The devastation in Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, come as Ukrainian forces are in the early stages of a counteroffensive, more than 15 months after Russia invaded. The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, wrote on Telegram that the bodies of seven people were recovered from the warehouse of an unspecified private company, and “another four destinies were cut short” at the apartment building. He said search operations had been called off after a final victim was found dead under the rubble at the warehouse.

