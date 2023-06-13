Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown kills at least 6; several others trapped in rubble

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Regional Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih have killed at least six people. Rescuers scrambled to retrieve people believed trapped under the rubble on Tuesday. A regional governor said the strike involving cruise missiles hit a five-story residential building which was engulfed in fire. Kryvyi Rih’s mayor said that the death toll had risen to a least six and seven people were feared trapped under the rubble. Authorities initially said at least two dozen people were wounded.

