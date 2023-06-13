Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to boycott third-party app charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Reddit communities have gone dark this week in protest of upcoming API changes, which include a controversial policy that will charge some third-party apps for continued use. Organizers of the blackout, which began on Monday, say Reddit’s changes threaten to end key ways of historically customizing the platform — which relies heavily on the work of volunteer moderators. Subreddit “mods” often use tools outside of the official app to keep their forums free of spam and hateful content, for example, as well as improve accesibility. Meanwhile, Reddit points to the significant costs of supporting high usage, third-party developers.

