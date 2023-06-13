Young athlete in Montana climate change trial testifies he uses inhaler due to forest fire smoke

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A high school athlete who is one of 16 young plaintiffs who took Montana to court over climate change says increased smoke from forest fires has made it difficult to run races. Mica Kantor, now 15, says a doctor prescribed an inhaler to help with his breathing problems. He testified on the second day of a trial in which the plaintiffs are arguing the state is violating their constitutional rights by failing to keep the environment clean. Retired professor Cathy Whitlock testified earlier Tuesday that if the burning of fossil fuels continues at its current pace, the days will get hotter, the snowpack will be reduced, droughts will be more severe and fire seasons will last longer. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.