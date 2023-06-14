Vodafone, Three to merge UK mobile phone operations to capitalize on 5G rollout

LONDON (AP) — Two of the U.K.’s biggest mobile phone operators have agreed to merge their businesses to capitalize on the rollout of next-generation 5G wireless technology in the country. The merger of Vodafone and Three, which is owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison, will create Britain’s biggest mobile phone player. Vodafone will account for 51% of the merged firm, with CK Hutchison owning the rest. The groups said the tie-up will help them compete with their rivals on 5G technology. They’re aiming to complete the deal by the end of 2024.

