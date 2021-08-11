Puerto Rico requires vaccinations in food, drink sector

AP National News

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says all employees at restaurants or other enclosed places that serve food or drinks will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Customers visiting those places will have to show their vaccination card or a negative virus test. The new rules announced Wednesday go into effect Aug. 23. They come as the U.S. territory faces a spike in coronavirus infections cases blamed largely on the delta variant. Those who do not comply face up to six months in jail or up to a $5,000 fine. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi says that he has the responsibility “of taking the necessary measures to guarantee everyone’s health.”