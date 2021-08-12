EXPLAINER: Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?

AP National News

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Ready to go out on the town before summer ends? In parts of the U.S., you might have to carry around your COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and music festivals. After resisting the divisive concept of vaccine passports through most of the pandemic, some city and state officials and a fast-growing number of private venues are now requiring proof of immunization in certain public settings. The aim is to assuage customers worried about the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant. Privacy advocates have mixed feelings about the mandates, especially those that require forms of digital verification that could become permanent.