Haiti’s presidential election postponed until November

AP National News

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — Haitian authorities have postponed elections to choose the successor to assassinated President Jovenel Moïse until Nov. 7. Electoral council spokesman Richard Dumel confirmed Thursday that the nine-member body had agreed the day before the new date for the elections, which were originally to be held Sept. 26. He did not say why the vote was postponed. Haitians will also vote for a new legislative assembly and on a referendum on that date. Moïse was killed on July 7, when armed men raided his private home. Police have detained more than 40 suspects, but there’s still no clarity about who was behind the plot to kill him.