Israel says it downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed border

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says it has downed an unarmed Hezbollah drone that crossed the border from Lebanon. The army said in a statement on Thursday that it downed the drone when it crossed the border into Israeli airspace a day earlier. The incident was the latest uptick in activity along Israel’s northern border. Last week, Iran-backed Hezbollah claimed credit for firing rockets toward Israel, which responded with shelling and rare airstrikes. That was preceded by a rocket attack launched from Lebanese territory, though it remained unclear by whom. Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic and financial crisis in modern history. 

