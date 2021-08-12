US troops to help evacuate some embassy staff in Afghanistan

AP National News

By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says additional American troops are being sent to Afghanistan to assist in the removal of personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a plan not yet publicly announced. The official said the reduction in personnel from the embassy was to be announced shortly by the State Department. The official said U.S. troops will help with security and processing of the personnel at the airport in Kabul.