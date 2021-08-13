Biden admin backs Texas, Florida districts on mask mandates

AP National News

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is offering its full-throated support for local cities and school boards in Texas and Florida that are defying orders by their Republican governors that prohibit mask-wearing mandates in schools. In a pair of open letters from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the administration condemns the orders from Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, which contravene public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cardona also notes that federal COVID-19 relief funds for schools could be used to fill any financial gaps caused by penalties imposed on local school districts by state leaders.