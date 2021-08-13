Evidence presented to grand jury in Durham’s Russia probe

AP National News

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Durham, the federal prosecutor tapped to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, has been presenting evidence before a grand jury as part of his probe. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. The development is a potential sign that Durham may be mulling additional criminal charges beyond the one he brought last year against a former FBI lawyer who admitted altering a document related to a Trump campaign aide who’d been under FBI surveillance. The The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Friday that Durham was presenting evidence to a grand jury and contemplating charges against some FBI employees and others outside government.