Las Vegas grocery storefront collapses at opening, injures 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A storefront collapsed into rubble at a Las Vegas supermarket at opening time, injuring four people, but authorities said none seriously. Firefighters pulled one person from the wood planking and roof debris about 6:20 a.m. at the La Bonita market east of the Las Vegas Strip. A fire official said that person and three others were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the store. Deli supervisor Adolfo Navarrete told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he and about a dozen employees escaped from a back door to safety.