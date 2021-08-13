Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel

AP National News

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 266,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America because the side air bags can explode without warning and hurl shrapnel. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says the recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups from 2015 through 2020. Also included are some previous generation Ram 1500 pickups known as the Classic, from 2015 through 2020. The latest version of the Ram 1500 is not affected. Stellantis says in a statement Friday that the air bag inflators were contaminated with moisture during a supplier’s manufacturing process. Metal canisters holding the inflator can rupture, even if the air bags are not deployed in a crash. The company says it will notify customers when they can schedule service.