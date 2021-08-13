Western fires threaten thousands of homes, strain resources

AP National News

By EUGENE GARCIA and DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

WESTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire is heading toward a small lumber town as blazes across the West strain resources and threaten thousands of homes. Crews are fighting to protect the town of Westwood in the northern Sierra Nevada from the month-old Dixie Fire. That blaze burned down much of the town of Greenville last week. In Montana, crews are scrambling to save hundreds of homes near the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service says fires throughout the West have forced it into crisis mode. The agency has deployed all its firefighters and maxed out is support system.