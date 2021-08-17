Ex-NC lawmaker gets probation for campaign money scheme

AP National News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina state lawmaker has received probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty a year ago to an unlawful scheme to siphon campaign dollars to his family farm. Former Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County was sentenced Tuesday in Charlotte federal court. Lewis was chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee and author of Republican redistricting plans during the 2010s. He resigned from the legislature in August 2020 as the plea agreement became public. Prosecutors recommended that he receive no prison time. The scheme involved moving campaign money for business and personal use.