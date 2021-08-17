‘Heartbreaking’: Mississippi gets 2nd field hospital in days

AP National News

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press/Report for America

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Missisippi, one of the nation’s least vaccinated states, has opened its second field hospital in days to treat a surge of coronavirus patients. The Christian charity relief group Samaritan’s Purse arrived in Mississippi has brought in more than 50 medical professionals and set up tents with 32 beds in a garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Days ago another emergency field hospital with federal backing was set up elsewhere on the medical center campus. Health officials say the surging delta variant of the virus has hit Mississippi like a a “tsunami,” overwhelming the state’s hospital system. Only 34% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.