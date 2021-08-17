Heir: Sacklers won’t settle unless freed from opioid suits

AP National News

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

A member of the family that owns Purdue Pharma has told a court that the family will not contribute billions to abate the U.S. opioid crisis unless it is granted protection from current and future lawsuits. David Sackler made a rare public appearance Tuesday, as he testified at a bankruptcy court hearing over the company’s restructuring plan. The deal would require family members to contribute more than $4 billion and give up ownership of the Connecticut-based company. The legal protections the family would get are at the heart of objections to the deal from nine states and activists.