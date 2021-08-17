Report shines light on abuse by Bolivia’s interim government

AP National News

By CARLOS VALDEZ and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s past interim government came to power by sidestepping constitutional rules for presidential succession and relied on systematic torture to persecute opponents in the tumultuous aftermath of Evo Morales’ resignation in 2019. That’s according to a new report by independent human rights experts commissioned by the Organization of American States. The scathing report is the most comprehensive look at the events surrounding Bolivia’s disputed 2019 elections. It is likely to undercut criticism by the Biden administration that the jailing of the head of the interim government on charges tied to the unrest was politically motivated.