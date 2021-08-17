Serbian president challenges Twitter: ‘Delete my account!’

AP National News

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s autocratic leader Aleksandar Vucic has challenged Twitter to close his account like it did with Donald Trump’s, after several media outlets under his control have been labeled state-affiliated by the social media site. Vucic said Tuesday that “I can’t wait for them (Twitter) to close my account so I become another Trump in the world.” Twitter deleted the account of the former U.S. president because of the risk of further incitement of violence after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after he lost the presidential election. Twitter has defined state-affiliated media as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”