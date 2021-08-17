UNC journalism school dean announces she is stepping down

AP National News

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The dean of the school of journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who led the effort to bring award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to her faculty, says she’s stepping down. Susan King issued a statement to the faculty of the Hussman School of Journalism and Media on Tuesday. King led the effort to bring award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to the journalism school, but her tenure application went without consideration from the board of trustees, who later accepted the application. Hannah-Jones chose instead to take a position at Howard University.