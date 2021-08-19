30 years after last hurricane, New England braces for Henri

AP National News

BOSTON (AP) — It’s exactly 30 years since a hurricane last made a direct hit on New England — and now the region is bracing for the possibility of another. New Englanders were warily watching on Thursday as Tropical Storm Henri gathered strength in the Atlantic and headed for the northeastern U.S. Forecasters say Henri will likely strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches southern New England, with the first coastal impacts possible on Sunday. Exactly 30 years ago Thursday, Bob made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in 1991. At least 17 people were killed in the storm, the costliest in New England with more than $1.5 billion in property damage.