Army says attack on Malian military convoy kills at least 15

AP National News

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s military says gunmen have ambushed an army convoy, killing at least 15 soldiers. The army announced on its Twitter account that the army vehicles came under attack Thursday in central Mali. A vehicle exploded as it passed the convoy, and intense gunfire followed, according to the army statement. The attack has not been claimed but bears the mark of armed groups linked to al- Qaeda that are active in the region.