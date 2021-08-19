Police: 3 Albuquerque officers shot responding to robbery

AP National News

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three Albuquerque police officers were shot and another was injured while responding to a robbery. Police Chief Harold Medina says one of the officers was hit in the chest above his vest and is in critical condition. One officer was shot in the arm, while another was saved by his bulletproof vest. The fourth officer was injured by shrapnel or glass. Police said two suspects were in custody, including one who was shot. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called it a horrible scene. The city has been struggling with a record number of homicides this year.