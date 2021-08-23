China’s Weibo shuts accounts defending Kris Wu allegations

AP National News

BEIJING (AP) — China’s microblogging platform Sina Weibo has closed 145 accounts, some of which had defended pop star Kris Wu over his rape allegations. Weibo said Monday the accounts were closed for publishing what it called “information harmful for maintaining social order.” Beijing police have said the Chinese-Canadian pop star was detained last month for “deceiving young women multiple times into having sexual relations.” The state-run media outlet Global Times said some of the Weibo accounts that were shut down had previously defended allegations against Wu. However, it was not immediately clear how many of the 145 accounts were shut down for defending the singer.