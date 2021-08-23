Indiana teen convicted in his 2 siblings’ suffocation deaths

AP National News

VERSAILLES, Ind. (AP) — A southeastern Indiana teenager has been convicted of suffocating two of his young siblings months apart in 2017, when he was 13 years old. A Ripley County jury deliberated about six hours Friday before convicting Nickalas Kedrowitz, 17, of two counts of murder in the killings of his 23-month-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, and his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz. He faces up to 65 years in prison for each murder count when he is sentenced Nov. 10. Kedrowitz was arrested in August 2018 in the May and July 2017 killings. Authorities say he told detectives that he wanted to save his siblings “from hell and the chains of fire.”