Thailand legalizes kratom, popular plant-based painkiller

AP National News

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has decriminalized the possession and sale of kratom, a plant that’s native to Southeast Asia and whose leaves are used as a mild stimulant and painkiller. Kratom also has a following in the United States for its pain-relieving qualities. Thailand’s justice minister on Tuesday said thousands of legal cases for the possession or sale of kratom were being dropped. He said 121 inmates convicted in such cases would be released immediately. It’s the country’s latest move to liberalize its drug laws. In the past two years, Thailand has allowed regulated medical marijuana use. The aim is to ease pressure on the country’s justice system and its overcrowded prisons.