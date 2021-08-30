Oklahoma NAACP files suit challenging anti-protest law

AP National News

By SEAN MURPHY

The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma civil rights group has filed a federal lawsuit claiming a new anti-protest bill approved by lawmakers this year is unconstitutional. The Oklahoma chapter of the NAACP filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in Oklahoma City, along with the national NAACP and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center. The lawsuit argues the law was written to discourage peaceful demonstrations and violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The law takes effect Nov. 1 and, among other things, grants motorists civil and criminal immunity if they kill or injure someone while fleeing from a riot.