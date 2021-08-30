Qatar emerges as key player in Afghanistan after US pullout

AP National News

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar has played an outsized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. The tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its close ties with both Washington and the Taliban, who are now in charge in Kabul. Qatar will be among global heavyweights on Monday when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosts a virtual meeting to discuss a coordinated approach for the days ahead. This comes as the U.S. completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, following the Taliban’s blitz takeover of the country.