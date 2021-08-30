US donates 55 military vehicles to Kosovo

AP National News

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has received 55 armored security vehicles donated by the United States for the Kosovo Security Force, or KSF. The U.S. has heavily supported the KSF’s 3,400-troop force, which was turned into a regular army more than two years ago. Earlier this year Kosovo took part in its first international peacekeeping mission when it sent a military platoon to Kuwait. On Sunday it housed the first group of 111 NATO-affiliated Afghan evacuees. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces that was ended by a NATO air campaign.