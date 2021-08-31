Former Navy officer pleads guilty in wide-spanning scandal

AP National News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A retired Naval officer admitted in federal court in San Diego to sending a Malaysian defense contractor classified ship schedules for the Navy’s Seventh Fleet in exchange for more than $45,000 in bribes, including stays at luxury hotels. Retired Chief Warrant Officer Robert Gorsuch also admitted in Tuesday that he set up a secret email account to help the ship servicing business of Leonard Francis. Prosecutors say Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia and Francis bribed Navy officers with fancy gifts, trips and prostitutes to provide classified information in order to beat competitors and overcharge for services. The scheme cost the Navy some $35 million.