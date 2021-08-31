Judge rescinds order that man get COVID-19 vaccination

AP National News

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Common Pleas judge in Cincinnati has rescinded his order that a man sentenced for a felony drug charge get vaccinated against COVID-19 within two months as a condition of his probation. Speaking at a hearing Tuesday, Judge Christopher Wagner told Brandon Rutherford that it’s not a judge’s role to make decisions for him. The reversal came nearly a month after Wagner had sentenced Rutherford. At the time, neither Rutherford nor his attorney objected to the vaccination order. But soon afterward Rutherford expressed concerns about the directive. Lewis said Tuesday that his 21-year-old client has concerns about the vaccine and will not get it within two months.