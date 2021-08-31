Venezuelan opposition to participate in regional elections

AP National News

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition parties say they will participate in the regional and municipal elections scheduled for November, a reversal from their boycotts of recent balloting. Tuesday’s announcement comes days before the opposition and the government of President Nicolas Maduro are expected to meet in Mexico City to continue negotiations on finding a common path out of Venezuela’s political standoff. Both sides have agreed to discuss electoral matters as part of the dialogue, which officially began earlier this month. The upcoming election is scheduled for Nov. 21. The opposition boycotted previous elections arguing that Venezuela lacks the conditions for free and just contests.