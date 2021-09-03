Guatemala’s former anti-corruption prosecutor faces arrest

AP National News

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan officials say they’re trying to arrest a former anti-corruption prosecutor whose ouster led the U.S. to reduce cooperation with the Central American nation’s legal system. The arrest warrant for Juan Francisco Sandoval was confirmed by the spokesman for the prosecutor’s office. That came a day after Attorney General Consuelo Porras said Sandoval was under investigation for allegedly leaking confidential information. Sandoval said he had been investigating President Alejandro Giammattei and other officials. He was fired in July and fled the country, saying he feared for his safety. The U.S. then cut cooperation with Guatemala’s attorney general.