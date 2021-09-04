Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:22 AM

Democrats see consequences from redistricting reform push

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Democrats are wondering if they erred in pushing too hard in some states for a nonpartisan redistricting process. Redistricting is the once-a-decade process by which state legislatures redraw political maps. Parties can gain major advantages if they draw seats in a way that favors their candidates. But Democrats have partly turned against this process, known as gerrymandering. They argue that nonpartisan commissions should draw the lines. That’s happening in two Democratic-controlled states. The result is that Democrats may be able to draw fewer winnable seats than Republicans. That could lead to Democrats losing control of the House of Representatives.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content