7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town

AP National News

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say seven people were wounded in a shooting in Georgia when a gunman fired into a crowd of people. Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out. Police Lt. Shaun Barnett says the injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening. The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting. They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him. Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Few other details were immediately available Sunday.