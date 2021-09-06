China-to-Hong Kong travelers will no longer need quarantine

AP National News

HONG KONG (AP) — Travelers arriving in Hong Kong from China will no longer need to quarantine. The semi-autonomous city’s top official said Tuesday that she’s easing curbs imposed after summer outbreaks of the coronavirus on the mainland. Starting Wednesday, people who haven’t been to medium- or high-risk areas on the mainland or Macao can enter the city, capped at 2,000 travelers daily. Travelers will still need a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival and must take several tests while in Hong Kong to ensure they’re not infected. Hong Kong suspended quarantine-free travel in early August. Since the beginning of the pandemic, most Hong Kongers haven’t been able to freely enter mainland China.