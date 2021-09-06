Myanmar court extends pre-trial detention of US journalist

AP National News

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar extended for two weeks the pre-trial detention of Danny Fenster, an American journalist in the military-led Southeast Asian nation who was arrested in May. Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24, as he was about to board a flight to go to the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city. Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment. The military-installed government that took power in February has tried to silence independent news media by withdrawing their licenses and arresting dozens of journalists.