Myanmar’s shadow government calls for nationwide uprising

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s National Unity Government, an underground body opposed to the country’s military regime, has called for a nationwide uprising. The opposition group’s acting president called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time” against the military-installed government. He also declared a so-called ”state of emergency” in a speech posted on Facebook Tuesday. Myanmar’s military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has been wracked by unrest ever since, with a low-level insurrection in many urban areas.