Indonesia prison fire kills 41 drug inmates, injuring 39

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A massive fire has raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital, killing at least 41 inmates and injuring 39 others. The fire was extinguished after several hours, and police and soldiers were deployed to take control of the prison. A justice ministry official says authorities are still investigating the cause of fire that started in Block C of Tangerang prison on the outskirts of Jakarta. The prison for drug offenders was designed to house 1,225 inmates but has more than 2,000. Overcrowding has become a problem in Indonesia as it arrests more drug offenders that are sent to poorly funded prisons.