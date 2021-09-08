North Macedonia marks 30 years of independence with parade

AP National News

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has marked the 30th anniversary of its independence from Yugoslavia with a military parade in the capital Skopje and ceremonies around the country. The country’s prime minister led Wednesday’s celebrations, attending the parade that also included folk dancers, fire service rescuers, paramedics, and farmers who drove their tractors through the city center. Macedonia — as it was then called — was the only former Yugoslav republic to leave the federation peacefully in a region struck by a decade of wars.