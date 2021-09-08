Q&A: James Bond director Cary Fukunaga on ‘No Time to Die’

AP National News

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The film business is inherently full of starts and stops, but few have experienced the phrase “hurry up and wait” quite like “No Time to Die” director Cary Fukunaga. The 44-year-old filmmaker of “Beasts of No Nation” and the first season of “True Detective” took the job directing the 25th Bond film after director Danny Boyle dropped out over “creative differences.” What followed was, for a big-budget movie like “No Time to Die,” a sprint to rewrite the script, begin production in spring 2019, wrap by the fall and have the film ready for release in April 2020. Then the pandemic arrived, putting “No Time to Die” on ice.