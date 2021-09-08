Supreme Court hanging up phone, back to in-person arguments

AP National News

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The justices are putting the “court” back in Supreme Court. The high court announced Wednesday that the justices plan to return to their majestic, marble courtroom for arguments beginning in October, more than a year and a half after the in-person sessions were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court said that oral arguments scheduled for October, November and December will be in person but that: “Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Courtroom sessions will not be open to the public.”