UK, France grapple with surge in migrant Channel crossings

AP National News

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister is meeting her French counterpart amid a surge in the number of migrants risking crossing the English Channel in small boats. Thousands have landed on beaches in southeast England in recent days of calm, summery weather, with 785 arriving on Monday alone, according to Britain’s Home Office. More than 12,000 have made the crossing this year. The British and French governments have worked for years to stop the journeys, without much success. A French lawmaker who represents the Calais region, said authorities there were doing all they could but could not patrol the entire coastline and stop all departures. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said stopping the crossings depended largely on the French.