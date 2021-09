AP National News

CAIRO (AP) — In a story published September 8, 2021, about a United Nations report on violations of international law in Yemen’s conflict, The Associated Press erroneously reported in the headline of the story that according to the UN 18,000 Yemeni civilians had been killed by airstrikes since 2015. Rather, according to the UN, 18,000 Yemeni civilians have been killed or injured by airstrikes since 2015.