Florida man wins $1 million the day he opened his auto shop

AP National News

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man won $1 million in a lottery game the same day he and his wife opened an auto repair shop. The Florida Lottery says in a news release that 46-year-old Brian Woodle bought the $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket from a Circle K in Callahan. He says he had always wanted to open his own auto store. He stopped by the store at the end of their first day in business and he purchased the winning ticket. He selected to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. Lottery officials say the Circle K store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.