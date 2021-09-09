Florida official sentence to 5 years in corruption case

AP National News

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former city commissioner who once ran the Florida Democratic Party will serve prison time for taking money from Uber and undercover FBI agents in exchange for his influence. A federal judge sentenced former Tallahassee Commissioner Scott Maddox to five years in prison on corruption charges. Maddox pleaded guilty two years ago to wire fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy to commit tax fraud. The sentencing was delayed while Maddox and co-defendant Paige Carter-Smith cooperated with investigators in the prosecution of a local developer. Carter-Smith was a lobbyist and longtime associate of Maddox. She was sentenced to two years in prison.