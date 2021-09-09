Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

AP National News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.” The 61-year-old tweeted Thursday that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well. Klobuchar was first elected in 2006 and easily won reelection twice against little-known opponents. She ran for president in 2020 but eventually dropped out before the Democratic convention. She long cultivated an image as a Democrat willing to work across the aisle with Republicans, an effort the GOP and some progressives often dismissed as built on smaller issues.