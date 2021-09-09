Report: Apartment building collapse in Egypt kills 3 lawyers

AP National News

CAIRO (AP) — State-run media reported an apartment building collapsed in a city just outside Egypt’s capital, killing at least three people. The daily Al-Ahram reported that rescue teams were still searching Thursday for possible victims under the rubble of the four-story building in the city of Shoubra el-Khaima in Qalyubia province. The building collapsed late Wednesday. The Bar Association’s branch in Qalyubia announced that the dead were lawyers working in a law firm in the building owned by one of them. The official MENA news agency said police cordoned off the area and evacuated a neighboring building for safety reasons.